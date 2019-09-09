Actor Janhvi Kapoor features on the cover of a popular bridal magazine for the month of September. The actor wears a bright pink dress by designer Shantanu and Nikhil as she represents a millennial cocktail bride. The designer duo are the guest editors of the magazine for the month, therefore, Janhvi is seen rocking various creations by them in the photoshoot.

On the cover of the magazine, the Dhadak-star is seen rocking a bold eye makeup with red on lower eyelids, a stunning pair of ruby earrings, ponytail in place and her feathered-gloves in blue colour taking away all the attention. Janhvi shared the cover on Instagram revealing that she had fun shooting for the project. The actor tagged all the people associated with the photoshoot along with the designer duo and wrote, “Had so much fun shooting this!! 🌸🍒💗 All clothes & gloves: @shantanunikhil” (sic)

The pink gown that Janhvi chose to wear on the cover is from Shantanu & Nikhil’s latest Raj Kumari collection that explores unusual colours with different necklines and a lot of layering for modern millennial brides. In another picture from the photoshoot that has been shared by the designer duo, Janhvi is seen rocking a bright green number with an impressive-looking pair of pink gloves. Revealing that they have guest-edited the magazine for the month of September, the designer duo posted the picture of Janhvi and wrote, “aj-कुमारी hues take over Brides Today’s September Issue as Janhvi Kapoor plays the millennial cocktail bride in our A/W ‘19 collection.” (sic)

Janhvi is one of the most sought after faces in the industry when it comes to looking for young and edgy styling. Her red carpet appearances are always a winner and she sure knows how to rock the trickiest of fabrics, the most unusual colours and the riskiest of detailings.