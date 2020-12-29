Janhvi Kapoor is pro at slaying in ethnic outfits. The ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’ actor once again proved this with her recent viral pictures in a pristine white saree. She is looking absolutely gorgeous in the traditional number. Elegance and style ooze from her latest clicks. Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor Looks Like a Vision in a Blue Lehenga Worth Rs 78,000 by Arpita Mehta - Yay or Nay?

Janhvi Kapoor donned a timeless drape for a shoot and her stylist, Tanya Ghavri took to her Instagram handle to treat Janhvi’s fans with actor’s temperature soaring pictures in the Indian attire. Her exquisite number features multi-colour thread embroidered border with beads, stones, and sequins. Can you guess the exact price of this designer creation? To spice up your wardrobe with this stunning saree, you will have to spend a total of Rs10,9900.

Coming back to Janhvi’s breathtaking look, she enhanced her ethnic look with a pair of statement earrings and by keeping her middle-parted hair open. To add some glam to the look, Janhvi put dark eyeliner, applied mascara, beaming highlighter, shimmery eye shadow, and went for kohl-clad eyes. She also wore pink lipstick and wnt with on-fleek brows.

On the professional front, Janhvi is all set to team up with actor Kartik Aaryan and Laksh Lalwani in ‘Dostana 2’. Apart from this, she will also feature in Roohi Afzana with actor Rajkummar Rao and Karan Johar’s multi-starrer period drama ‘Takht’.

What do you think of Janhvi’s look? Yay or a Nay? Let us know in the comments below.