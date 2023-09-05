Home

Janhvi Kapoor Looks Carbon Copy of Sridevi in Retro Saree Design, Know The Price of This 9-Yard Garment

Janhvi Kapoor is back with dreamy saree photoshoot and this time in gorgeous linen saree.

Janhvi Kapoor is an absolute fashion icon. She effortlessly shines in even the simplest of outfits. Her impeccable physique and remarkable confidence enable her to stand out in swimsuits to sarees. Recently, the star posted photos of herself clad in a printed linen saree on Instagram. The actress chose a retro-inspired look with soft makeup and open hair. In case you missed her dreamy photoshoot, then scroll down now.

The ‘Bawaal’ actress posted pictures of her posing while sitting gracefully on the floor and clad in a red linen-printed saree. Her saree featured a broad gold border, stripes in green, red and purple with black finishing on the trims. The actress draped it beautifully over her body with pallu falling from her shoulder. To glam the ethnic look, she opted for soft subtle makeup with muted pink eyeshadow, smudged eyeliner, blushed pink cheeks, and beaming highlighter. For jewellery, Janhvi chose a statement gold ring in a floral design. Centre parted-open tresses gave a finishing touch to her dreamy look.

Janhvi’s photoshoot garnered praise from her fans, friends and family members. Her sister Anshula Kapoor commented, “Stunning.” Orhan Awatramani wrote “Chocolate Loving Girl.” Fans also called her mother Sridevi’s replica “Looking like your mom, Sridevi mam”, another actress commented, “I could see a glimpse of your mom, Sridevi ji.”

Janhvi Kapoor Exudes Vintage Vibes in Red Stripe Linen Saree

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Price of Janhvi Kapoor’s Linen Saree

In love with Janhvi Kapoor’s dreamy saree look? No worries, as we can tell where to find the exact outfit from. The actress’s linen saree is from the website Anavila and is priced at Rs 23,500. So, go and grab this elegant retro-like saree and add in your ethnic wardrobe now.

