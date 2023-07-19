Home

Janhvi Kapoor Looks Like The Sexiest Mermaid in Holographic Bodycon Gown With Plunging Neckline at Bawaal Premiere

Janhvi Kapoor wore a holographic floor-sweeping, bodycon gown for the premiere of her upcoming action-drama 'Bawaal' with co-star Varun Dhawan - See her latest photos!

Janhvi Kapoor left her fans and followers super impressed with her ‘Bawaal’ fashion diaries. The actress has been dropping photos from her promos and premiere and well we are not complaining. Her latest photos in a body-hugging holographic dress for the premiere of her and Varun Dhawan’s action-drama in Mumbai have made quite the waves. Only Janhvi Kapoor knows how to add just the right amount of bling to her hot and happening looks! She captioned her latest photos with a heart-burning emoji. In addition to her dress, she won hearts with her sexy pose for the camera.

Janhvi Kapoor Oozes Oomph in Latest Photos:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Janhvi Kapoor wore a shimmery holographic dress that featured sequin embellishments. The body-hugging dress came with broad straps and a plunging sweetheart neckline. Janhvi Kapoor ditched the accessories and let the sexy outfit make the noise. She accentuated her look with glamorous makeup including mauve eye shadow, glossy lips, and highlighter. The ‘Bawaal‘ star allowed her wavy locks to fall on her shoulder and back.

Janhvi Kapoor Raises Mercury at Bawaal Premiere:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Janhvi Kapoor’s fans flooded the comment section with heart-eyes and fire emojis. Many users heaped praises on the actress for bringing her A-game. One of the users wrote, “Absolutely perfect beauty queen 👸 😍 ❤️ 💕 💖 ♥️ 👸 😍 ❤️ 💕 💖 ♥️ 👸 😍 ❤️ 💕 💖 ♥️ 👸 😍 ❤️ 💕 💖 ♥️ 👸 😍 ❤️ 💕(sic).” Another user wrote,”Indian kylie jenner🔥 (sic).” The third user wrote, “BEING THE BAWAAL IN BAWAAL🥵 (sic).”

Did you know that Janhvi Kapoor’s film ‘Bawaal’ will premiere at the Salle Gustave-Eiffel Theatre in Paris? The Hindi language romantic drama film will be the first Indian film to screen at the theatre in Paris. The movie directed by Nitesh Tiwari will be streaming on Prime Video from July 21, 2023.

