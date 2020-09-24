Actor Janhvi Kapoor turned showstopper for designer Manish Malhotra’s latest collection Ruhaaniyat. Janhvi looked magnificent as she walked the virtual runway at FDCI India Couture Week 2020. Also Read - Manish Malhotra Gets BMC Notice For Unauthorised Construction at His Bungalow, Gets 7 Days to Respond

The Dhadak actor took to her Instagram and wrote, "Can you hear the शहनाई playing or is it just me 👰 So happy I got to be a part of @manishmalhotra05 's exquisite new collection ❤️" (sic)

View this post on Instagram Enjoyed this vibe 👰 A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on Sep 23, 2020 at 10:09am PDT

The actor looked resplendent. We loved the pistachio bridal voluminous train lehenga with dipped neckline sequined blouse which stood out because of zari and gold embellishments. She looked exquisite in a sheer veil that had a glittering golden border. For accessories, she donned a traditional bridal jewellery with polkis and kundan. Janhavi also wore a maang tikka, haath phook, and multi-layered choker necklaces. It is indeed a fantasy look for all the brides to be out there.

Designer Manish Malhotra’s latest collection Ruhaaniyat is ‘A celebration called life.’ Manish’s collection is quite extravagant for the bride and groom to be. It is a tribute to our diverse heritage and soulful artistry of the Indian craftsmen. The Nazakat of Awadh and the vibrance of Punjab, a story of thousands of years of the people, their life, and emotions. The two regions are culturally rich where the traditional art and craft flourished seamlessly.

Manish brought back the traditional veils, which were thing of the past. For the men’s collection, the designer showcased angrakhas, manarkalis, and velvet shawls.