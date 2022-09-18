Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most talented and fashionable actress of Bollywood. The actress, who has a large social media following, never fails to impress them. She took to Instagram and shared steamy pictures of herself, leaving fans speechless.Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor Spices Things up in Ivory Sequin Saree With Plunging Sweetheart Neckline at Kunal Rawal Pre-Wedding Bash

Talking about the outfit, Janhvi Kapoor was seen wearing a white colour bodycon short dress. The ensemble features heavily plunging neckline that perfectly showcased her decolletage. To complete the outfit, The Kargil actress opted messy bun with loose strands that matched with her look perfectly. She went with cute butterfly earrings to accessorize her whole outfit. For glam picks, Janhvi went with subtle eyeshadow, sharp contour, dazzling highlighter and nude lip shade. Also Read - Kunal Rawal Pre-Wedding Bash: Varun-Natasha, Janhvi Kapoor, Malaika-Arjun And Others Attend The Starry Affair - Watch Viral Videos

Fires and emojis started flooding as soon as Janhvi posted pictures on gram. “Woah hotness, you are beautiful, Stunner” fans commented. They not just drooled over her outfit but also loved her all-white look. Janhvi Kapoor captioned her Instagram post “Passionate from miles away, passive with the things u say” Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor Recreates Rupali Ganguly's Iconic 'Aapko Kya' Dialogue From Anupamaa in New Reels - Watch Funny Video

A LOOK AT JANHVI KAPOOR’S SIZZLING WHITE BODYCON MINI DRESS:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

On Professional front, Janhvi Kapoor is currently basking in the success of her latest film Good Luck Jerry. The film was released on the OTT platform, but still received lot of love from the audience. The actor has recently finished filming for another project in which she co-stars with Varun Dhawan. Janhvi will work next in Mr And Mrs Mahi opposite Rajkumar Rao. She is also working on ‘Mili,’ a remake of the Malayalam film ‘Helen,’ with Sunny Kaushal.