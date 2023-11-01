Home

Lifestyle

Janhvi Kapoor Makes Us Stop And Stare in Hot Bralette, Fish-Cut Skirt And Extravagant Velvet Cape – See PICS

Janhvi Kapoor Makes Us Stop And Stare in Hot Bralette, Fish-Cut Skirt And Extravagant Velvet Cape – See PICS

Janhvi Kapoor made heads turn with her glamourous appearance at the Jio World Plaza launch in Mumbai. She set the runway on fire in crystal embellished blouse and skirt - See latest photos!

Janhvi Kapoor Makes Us Stop And Stare in Hot Bralette, Fish-Cut Skirt And Extravagant Velvet Cape, See PICS

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the few individuals who never fail to leave a mark with their glamorous appearance. And well this time is no different. Late actor Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor’s daughter Janhvi made heads turn with her hot and sexy appearance at the Jio World Plaza launch in Mumbai last night. She made an exquisite entry on the ramp walk in her sparkly bralette and matching mermaid-cut skirt. Janhvi Kapoor’s entire appeal was enhanced with a velvet cape and her queen bee energy.

Trending Now

Janhvi Kapoor Sets The Runway on Fire – WATCH

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

You may like to read

Janhvi Kapoor wore a crystal embellished homogeneous cross-over blouse that came with a plunging deep neckline. She paired her blouse with a matching fish-cut skirt and maroon-coloured, floor-sweeping cape. The Manish Malhotra-designed champagne tulle lehenga came with silver sequin and real-crystal embellishments accompanied by a champagne feather drape.

The ‘Bawaal‘ star accentuated her appearance with a ruby-encrusted diamond choker, bold maroon lip shade, contoured and highlighted cheeks and a sleek high ponytail.

Janhvi Kapoor’s fans lauded her glamour avatar once again. They dropped heart-eye and fire emojis for the actress in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “BOLLYWOOD SUPERSTAR sridevi ji ⚘️ Daughter itna ATTITUDE 🔥🔥🔥To BANTA😍🤩😘😘😘 Hai … (sic).” Another user wrote, “Din Pe Din NIKHARTI❤️😛😍😘 jaa rahi ho Tum…….👏👏👏 (sic).” The third user wrote, “LOVED❤️❤️❤️ur CONFIDENCE N ATTITUDE 🔥🔥🔥👌👌👌 (sic).”

The opulent shopping destination will be accessible to the general public from November 1, 2023. It is situated in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex, where it is connected to the Jio World Convention Center, the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), and the Jio World Garden. Among the global brands that will be present at Jio World Plaza are Balenciaga, Valentino, Tory Burch, YSL, Versace, Tiffany, Dior, Gucci, and Cartier YSL. Exquisite boutiques featuring well-known Indian brands like Manish Malhotra, Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla, Rahul Mishra, Falguni Shane Peacock, and Ri By Ritu Kumar will also be located there.

Good news! India.com is now on WhatsApp Channels. Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news on entertainment and lifestyle. Click here!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Lifestyle News on India.com.