Janhvi Kapoor or Alia Bhatt: Floral print can never go out of style. They have been flourishing across different decades and age groups. Agreeing on the same is Bollywood divas. They are seen wearing different shades and types of floral as a fashion statement. Joining the floral bandwagon are Alia Bhatt and Janhvi Kapoor. They recently wore a sheer floral white saree and the entire internet is mesmerized.

For a recent event held in Delhi, Janhvi chose to wear a sheer floral white saree with a bralette-styled blouse. From the shelves of clothing brand Raw Mango, the attire is adorned with gota borders and red flowers designed on white background. The bralette-styled blouse had a plunging U neckline.

For accessories, she chose oxidized silver bangles, an emerald ring, and a matching jhumka. For makeup, she chose kohl-rimmed eyes, sleek eyeliner, mascara-laden lashes, blushed cheeks, nude lip shad, and left her curly tresses in center-parted open.

Alia Bhatt on the other hand wore the same ensemble in a different style. Shot on the sets of her upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with co-actors Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Karan Johar. Alia chose the classic draping style and she wore a blouse with a spaghetti-strapped embroidered white bralette.

For accessories, she wore silver jewelry like jhumka, a round nath, and a matching ring. For makeup, she chose a beautiful bindi, blushed cheeks, kohl-rimmed eyes, mascara-laden eyelashes, and nude lip shade.

Who do you think pulled off the white floral saree better?