Janhvi Kapoor Performs Killer Workout in Sexy Sportswear as She Flaunts Her Hot-Toned Legs – Watch

Janhvi Kapoor recently dropped a gym reel where she is performing rigorous workout in stunning sportswear. - Watch

Janhvi Kapoor Performs Killer Workout: Janhvi Kapoor known for her strict health and fitness routine never compromises when it comes to gym training. The actor is often seen entering or coming out of the yoga studio or gym. Janhvi is a thorough professional and follows a disciplined workout regime. At a time when self-care is being more emphasized in order to maintain work-life balance, B-town celebs are always in sync with the yoga and exercise trend. Being public figures and influencers, it becomes important for actors to also set a positive example among the youth. The Mili actor often posts her vacation pictures and reels in hot beachwear and sexy shorts. Her hot-toned legs are a proof about her dedication towards a healthy diet. Janhvi’s recent reel in sizzling sportswear is breaking the internet as netizens are left gasping for breath.

The actor captioned her post as, “@antigravity_club mornings are the best kind of mornings 💪🏼.” She dons a smoking hot white sports bra with plunging neckline and matching sexy shorts. Janhvi can be seen lifting dumbbells and kettlebells as she performs rigorous workout apart from sweating it out at the treadmill. The actor also performs some heavy-duty pulls-ups, squats, lunges and ab crunches in the killer gym reel. Janhvi looks alluring and stunning in hot sportswear as she brings the much-needed glam quotient and sex appeal.

The actor will next be seen in Varun Dhawan starrer Bawaal and in Mr And Mrs Mahi, co-starring Rajkummar Rao.

For more updates on Janhvi Kapoor, check out this space at India.com.