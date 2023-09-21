Janhvi Kapoor Serves Hot Looks in Crystal Starfish Mini Dress For Rs 80k, See Pics

Home

Janhvi Kapoor makes the internet go uff with her viral photos in a blue-coloured hot mini dress. Find out the cost of the jaw-dropping bodycon - See viral photos!

Janhvi Kapoor Serves Hot Looks in Crystal Starfish Mini Dress For Rs 80K Currently, See Pics

Janhvi Kapoor is a true fashion icon in every sense. The Gen-Z star never fails to set the trend and her bodycon dresses are one of them. Janhvi Kapoor posed for the paps during an event organised by ALDO in Mumbai on Thursday evening. Her latest photos in a blue-coloured ensemble from an event have gone viral. The ‘Bawaal‘ star wore the hottest bodycon dress for Aldo’s event with Aditya Roy Kapur. Apart from her insanely hot outfit, netizens are going gaga over Janhvi and Aditya’s chemistry and rooting for their jodi! Janhvi Kapoor has now dropped photos in her hot blue mini dress and her fans are going bonkers.

Janhvi Kapoor Looks Bombshell in Latest Photos on Instagram:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Janhvi Kapoor’s outfit got a big thumbs from her fans and followers. They dropped heart-eye emojis in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “She serves looks.” Another user wrote, “She is the hottest in Bollywood.” Shanaya Kapoor was also quick to react to her latest photos. She wrote, “Wow(sic).” Janhvi Kapoor’s BFF Orry wrote, “⭐️ loving gal !!! (sic).”

Janhvi Kapoor Oozes Oomph in Latest Viral Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Janhvi Kapoor styled her look with glitzy stilettos that included sparkling strap-ons. She opened wavy locks with a classic centre part and the messy bounce went perfectly with her outfit. She ditched accessories for elegant rings. Do you like what Janhvi Kapoor is wearing? You can get your hands on it too – Read on!

Janhvi Kapoor wore David Koma’s crystal starfish off-shoulder mini dress. The outfit is made UK with stretch cady. The mini dress featured a crystal starfish detail at the halter neckline and a tulle insert at the bust, as per the site’s official website. The dress fastens with a hidden zip closure at the back and a delicate tie at the neck. Janhvi Kapoor’s hot blue dress is currently priced at Rs 80, 400. However, the actual price of the blue mini dress is Rs 1,60, 000.

Janhvi Kapoor’s Blue Mini Dress Price:

You can order Janhvi Kapoor’s off-shoulder dress from the official website of David Korma.

What do you think about Janhvi Kapoor’s mini-dress? Will you buy it for Rs 80K?

