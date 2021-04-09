Mumbai: Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor is back from the Maldives, however, she hasn’t stopped yet from flaunting her oh-so-hot pictures from the tropical island. On Friday evening, Janhvi Kapoor treated her fans and friends with her steamy hot and sizzling pictures in a sexy green printed bikini and matching sarong by Australian brand With Jean. In one of the pics, Janhvi posed with her hair open and in the second pic, the Dhadak actor posed with her braided hair. Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor Sizzles in a Silver Swimsuit in Super Cool Pictures From Maldives | See Viral Pics

Janhvi Kapoor went for a subtle look with a beautiful neckpiece from Myrha By Rhea Bothra. She completed her look with a nude shade lipstick and slightly wet hair. The floral green bikini and sarong worn by Janhvi is a head-turner! It is priced at Rs. 15,546. The Betsy bikini top is for Rs. 6,650 and the sarong is for Rs. 8,892. Also Read - Shraddha Kapoor Soaks Up The Maldivian Sun in Rs 1490 Bralette and Beige Shorts

Check out Janhvi Kapoor’s ravishing pictures in that hot bikini:

Janhvi Kapoor has gone to the Maldives with her friends. On Thursday, the diva shared a few photos of herself in a metallic swimsuit (monokini). On the work front, Janhvi is busy with the shooting of Good Luck Jerry which is set in Punjab. Janhvi plays the role of a simple middle-class young girl in the film.

Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Roohi along with Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. Roohi was directed by Hardik Mehta who also made Stree.