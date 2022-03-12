Janhvi Kapoor has often flaunted her love for Pilates and is known as Pilates girl. When not working, she is seen working out and giving us major fitness goals. She has often been seen practising yoga, high intensity workout and pilates. Her social media is all about her love for fitness and how she channelises them. She often seen out of pilates studio in a Pilates girl T-shirt.Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor’s 25th: Arjun, Anshula, Boney And Khushi Wish The Birthday Girl With The Sweetest Throwback Pics

Taking it to Instagram, Janhvi shared a couple of pictures and video of her practising Pilates. The caption read," sometimes when I fall asleep I still hear @namratapurohit saying "go slow" in my dreams." Her trainer is celebrity fitness trainer Namrata Purohit. Namrata too often shares pictures and videos of her workout on Instagram. She trains several well known celebrities like Sara Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor and others.

Check Out The Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

In the Instagram video, she is seen working out by slowly moving her one leg down from a platform. Shen then goes up and repeats the same process with another leg. On writing about she dreams of Namrata to go slow, the latter replied by saying,” Haha the mind and body connection!! finally you’re understanding how slow is soooo effective!(sic)”

While practising pilates, you have to go slow to achieve the right way to activate the muscles. By practising pilates in slower movements, you are allowing the body to focus attention on muscles and get benefited the most.