Home

Lifestyle

Janhvi Kapoor Soars The Temperature in Dubai With Her Sexy Green Saree And Halter Neck Blouse For Bawaal Trailer Launch – Photos

Janhvi Kapoor Soars The Temperature in Dubai With Her Sexy Green Saree And Halter Neck Blouse For Bawaal Trailer Launch – Photos

Janhvi Kapoor added just the right amount of glamour with her green saree that came embellished borders for the trailer launch of 'Bawaal' in Dubai along with Varun Dhawan - See viral photos!

Janhvi Kapoor never fails to amaze her fans and followers with her sartorial picks. The Dhadak star keeps her social media filled with her hot and sexy photos. She has once again made jaws drop but this time internationally, for the trailer launch of her upcoming film ‘Bawaal.’ She wore a green-coloured saree that came with embellished borders. Janhvi Kapoor paired her saree with a complementary blue coloured blouse that had a halter neck. She accessorised her look with dainty green-coloured earrings. Her classic appearance with a dash of contemporary struck the perfect note with the fashion critics in Dubai.

Trending Now

Janhvi Kapoor Leaves The Internet Gasping For Air:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varun Dhawan FanPage 💖 (@varundvn.admirer)

You may like to read

For glamour, Janhvi Kapoor opted for a dewy look to let her natural beauty shine. Her face had a subtle flare of colour from her glossy pink lips and heated cheeks. For her eye makeup, she went with a gorgeous black smoky eye, creating a captivating and dramatic appearance. She added even more allure to her eyes by applying volumizing mascara. Janhvi completed her look with a hairstyle that highlighted her greatest features. Her hair was styled with a classic centre part and her soft curls flowed down to her shoulders.

Janhvi Kapoor Raises Mercury in Dubai in the Green Saree:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varun Dhawan FanPage 💖 (@varundvn.admirer)

For the unversed, Bawaal‘s trailer depicts a love tale with several obstacles and internal tensions that is set against the backdrop of World War 2. Ajay Dixit, a history teacher introduced as Ajju bhaiya and played by Varun Dhawan, has fabricated a persona for himself. However, he is compelled by circumstances to travel on the World War 2 trail in Europe with his newlywed bride Nisha (Janhvi Kapoor). This love tale attempts to convey a message and highlights the difficulties of interpersonal relationships and internal issues in some way.

What are your thoughts on Janhvi Kapoor’s look in the green saree? Let us know

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Lifestyle News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES