Kunal Rawal Pre-Wedding Bash: Actor Janhvi Kapoor made heads turn with her white sequin saree at fashion designer Kunal Rawal's pre-wedding bash on Friday. The star kid, who never fails to surprise us with sexy sartorial choices, did it again! Jahnvi Kapoor looked her sexy best in a white sequin saree. She accessorized her outfit with a matching bralette blouse with a plunging neckline to give it more punch. Janhvi Kapoor decided on a glossy mauve lip colour, kohl-lined eyes, and smokey eye shadow. She completed the outfit with beaded hanging earrings, striking jewellery, and centre-parted open hair with curled ends.

Jahnvi shared pictures in her ivory sequin saree and captioned them, "icy-spicy," along with winter symbolising emojis like snowflake and shiver face. Her white saree garnered love from fans and friends in the industry. While Manish Malhotra dropped hearts, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor reacted with heart-eye emojis. Khushi Kapoor wrote, " WOW WGAT."

Check Janhvi Kapoor’s Ivory Saree Look:

Janhvi Kapoor And Nysa Devgn Party Together With Friends in Mumbai

The sequined saree that Janhvi Kapoor is wearing for the event is from ace designer Manish Malhotra’s clothing label. The ivory georgette is adorned with silver gota patti work and gleaming purple, light blue, and silver sequins. Janhvi opted for a silk-satin backless blouse with a plunging sweetheart neckline, halter straps, and white contrast lining on the trimmings.

Jahnvi Kapoor was recently seen in Siddharth Sen’s Good Luck Jerry. The film was released on an OTT platform and netizens lauded her acting skills. The actor has a slew of films in her kitty. Janhvi is all set to collaborate with Rajkummar Rao in the cricket drama Mr & Mrs Mahi after Roohi. In addition to this, Janhvi also stars alongside Varun Dhawan in Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal.

