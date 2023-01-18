Home

Janhvi Kapoor to Alia Bhatt, 6 Bollywood Celebs-Approved Denim Styles to Rock This Season

Your love for denim will only grow as your favorite celebs, including Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and others, start to wear them in unexpected ways.

Bollywood Celebs-Approved Denim Styles: Even if you don’t frequently wear jeans, you probably have a pair in your closet that you reach for whenever you leave the house. Jeans are worn by some people because they look well on them, others because they are more casual looking, and still others because they are thought to be quite versatile. Bollywood is no stranger to fashion fads, but when it comes to the basics, you can rely on Bollywood actresses to reinvent the humble pair of jeans. Spykar’s denim designers Sushmit Shubham and Pratishtha Gohain shared Bollywood stars-approved jeans to own in your closet.

7 BOLLYWOOD-APPROVED JEANS TO OWN IN YOUR WARDROBE

1. Skinny Jeans: Deepika Padukone’s casual ensemble of a white tee and sneakers should suffice, right? For most of us, a pair of skinny jeans is our go-to comfort option. It can be worn to a casual soiree but can also be transformed into a fabulous dinner party outfit with the right top and jewellery.

2. High-Waist Jeans: It is true that once you go high-waist, it is difficult to go back to your mid-waist options. You can wear them with crop tops like Disha Patani here or with a shirt for any occasion. The best part is that these are not only the most comfortable way to embrace your jeans’ style, but they also suit every body type.

3. Mom Jeans: Mom jeans aren’t your classic jeans; they’re much more fashionable and comfortable. The straight cut of these jeans gives the appearance of longer legs. Priyanka Chopra demonstrates how the plunge neck red top and white jeans combo can be so effortlessly easy to create and so appropriate for anything from a brunch date with your girls to a dinner date.

4. Ripped Denim: Depending on your style, these jeans may not be a must-have in your wardrobe, but they do grow on you. The best part about this style is that you can choose how severe your rips should be based on your personality and simply jump on the trend. We adore knee rips and distressed sides, as does Janhvi Kapoor.

5. White Denim: White jeans may appear intimidating due to their upkeep, but once you fall in love with a pair, it is difficult to look away. Kiara Advani is seen wearing a slouchy white pair that is both comfortable and stylish, not to mention extremely versatile. You won’t be disappointed if you wear an all-white outfit or a colour block outfit with a white pair.

6. Bell Bottoms: Bell bottoms are the biggest fashion revival of our time, and we’re glad it’s not going away. These dramatic pairs of jeans may be too much for some, but once you fall in love with them, they will be the only formal pants you will ever need.

What do you think about these celebs-approved denim styled jeans?