Enough said, 2020 has been a year full of turbulence, thanks to the novel Coronavirus pandemic. We all have been struggling to keep it together because of the uncertainty, actor Janhvi Kapoor too is having a hard time to keep up with this year. The 23-year-old actor shared pictures of herself on Instagram and wrote a hilarious caption, "Trying to keep it together this year like (sic)." For the shoot, Janhvi wore a double denim co-ord and she nailed the denim on denim look effortlessly.

Janhvi's look gave us retro vibes with a hint of modern touch. The Double Denim Co-ord is from the brand APZ. It featured a denim set which is cut to a flattening silhouette from top to bottom. Janhvi paired it with denim boot heels and we can't stop drooling on her look. To uplift her look, she opted for a subtle dewy makeup look. With shimmery eyeshadow, kohled eyes, eyeliner, and mascara-laden eyelashes, Janhvi looks classy. Hair in wavy curls, Janhvi went for a nude lip gloss to complete her look.

Check out Janhvi's post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)



If you wish to buy Janhvi’s denim co-ord, it is available online on the brand AZA website for buying at Rs 25,000.

Janhvi is just a few films old but over a short span of time, she has amassed a huge fan following on social media. Her recent post received lots of love and endearing comments.

In fact, her friends and family too commented on her hilarious caption. Actor Anil Kapoor, filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, and designer Manish Malhotra dropped comments on her picture.

On the work front, Janhvi is busy working on her upcoming films Roohi Afzana and Dostana 2. She was last seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl which received accolades for her performance.