Home

Lifestyle

Janhvi Kapoor’s Black Velvet Showstopper Gown is Our Perfect Dose of Glam For The Day- See PICS

Janhvi Kapoor’s Black Velvet Showstopper Gown is Our Perfect Dose of Glam For The Day- See PICS

Last night, Janhvi Kapoor turned showstopper for Shantanu & Nikhil. The diva sparked hotness left right and center in enchanting black mermaid-style gown.

Janhvi Kapoor's Black Velvet Showstopper Gown is Our Perfect Dose of Glam For The Day- See PICS

Janhvi Kapoor is an absolute fashionista. The actress never fails to impress fans with her impeccable sense of fashion and oh-so-classy style. Last night, at an award event, Janhvi turned showstopper and made several heads turn with her glamorous affair. The diva walked the ramp for Shantanu & Nikhil dressed in one of his creations. Scroll down to see the details of Janhvi Kapoor’s showstopper look.

Trending Now

For the occasion, the Milli actress walked the ramp in a black velvet gown featuring a wide neckline, a corseted bodice, a figure-hugging silhouette showcasing her curvaceous body, mermaid skirt featuring long trail and wire embellishments on the cuffs and fingers. She also styled her black ensemble with a broad leather belt clinching her waist.

You may like to read

JANHVI KAPOOR RADIATES HOTNESS FROM EVERY ANGLE IN BLACK GOWN

Janhvi kept it minimal yet elegant with her accessories including dainty earrings, statement rings and matching high heels. In the makeup department, the diva went for a bronze-contoured base, winged eyeliner, mauve lip shade, beaming highlighter, mascara on the lashes and feathered brows. Janhvi’s side-parted wavy open locks sealed her dazzling avatar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

As soon as Janhvi Kapoor’s red carpet look went viral on social media, the fan pages and paparazzi videos got swamped with comments and emojis. Fans loved her latest showstopper look, and the comments read on her latest ensemble are, “Janhvi Kapoor is stunning”, and “Gorgeous in black”, another user wrote, “So classy Janhvi.” Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will soon be making her Telugu debut with the film Devara.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Lifestyle News on India.com.