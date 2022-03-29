One of the most common workouts you can include in your daily training sessions is cardio exercise also known as aerobic. It is good for health as it helps in boosting oxygen supply to the body, good for joints, increases energy levels and a lot more. If you don’t feel like working out, you can always practise these exercises which can be done at home with ease and comfort. Namrata Purohit celebrity stylist who is known for training celebs like Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Pooja Hegde and more, shares cardio exercises that can be practise at home.Also Read - Radhe Shyam Box Office Collection Day 8: Prabhas, Pooja Hegde Starrer Nears Rs 200 Crore - Check Detailed Report
Taking it to Instagram, Namrata uploaded a video in which she was seen practising four cardio exercises that can be practised at home. The caption read,”Try these and tell me how you feel. You can do 20 reps each x 3 sets, 20 seconds on 10 seconds off for 4 minutes or 50 seconds on 10 seconds off or keep pushing till you can’t do anymore you decide how much you can push (sic).” Also Read - Radhe Shyam Box Office Day 6: Prabhas-Pooja Hegde Starrer Manages To Make Rs 175 Crore Worldwide
What Are The Benefits of Cardio Exercises?
It helps in improving cardiovascular health, lowering blood pressure, regulating blood sugar, boosting oxygen levels, reducing chronic pain, increasing joint mobility, keeping a check on weight levels and lightens mood. It also helps in regulating sleep cycle.
- Squad Taps: The simple movements helps in putting legs, core and black muscles. It also helps in building muscle strength, boosting cardiovascular fitness and burning calories.
- Plank Jacks: It is a combination of cardio and core-strengthening. It helps in strengthening muscles of both the upper and lower body, increases core stability, burning calories and helps in reducing fat.
- Mountain Climbers: It is a full-body workout as it helps in working several muscle groups together. It helps in building cardio endurance, core strength and agility.
- Lunge Switch: It helps in engaging their core and abdominal muscles, builds stability, deals with lower back pain and helps in improving balance and body postures.