Janhvi Kapoor’s Intense Pilate Session Serves Your Weekly Dose of Fitness Motivation- Watch New Video

In latest Instagram video, Janhvi Kapoor was seen hitting the Pilates session with full-on power, toning her glutes and hamstrings like a pro. Scroll down to watch!

Janhvi Kapoor is nicknamed the Pilates girl. This exercise is the major reason behind her toned and curvaceous body, setting fitness goals among her followers. The actress’s consistency and commitment to working out at least 4 days a week is truly something to take inspiration from. Well, her latest Pilates video shared by fitness trainer Namrata Purohit, who works with several A-listers, can add a significant dose of workout motivation to your weekday. Scroll down to watch!

In a recent Instagram post, Janhvi was seen hitting the Pilates session with full-on power. The Bawaal actress donned a red sports bra and black workout pants for the intense workout. She opted for a tidy hairdo, ensuring her hair stayed clear of her face during the session. Celebrity trainer Namrata Purohit, while sharing the video, captioned her Instagram post, “Here’s some #MondayMotivation @janhvikapoor really burning up the hamstrings and glutes! While stabilising through the core and shoulders! Well done Janhvi”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Namrata Purohit (@namratapurohit)

BENEFITS OF PILATES FOR GLUTES AND HAMSTRINGS

Pilates is a highly beneficial exercise method that offers numerous benefits for the glutes and hamstrings. Here are some advantages:

Pilates targets specific muscle groups, including the glutes and hamstrings, helping to strengthen and tone these areas.

This exercise often enhances flexibility in the hamstrings and glutes, promoting a greater range of motion.

By strengthening the supporting muscles, Pilates can lead to preventing injuries related to the glutes and hamstrings, such as strains or pulls

Pilates movements stimulate blood flow, promoting better circulation to the glutes and hamstrings.

Pilates emphasizes proper body alignment, which can lead to improved posture and reduced strain on the glutes and hamstrings.

