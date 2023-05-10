Home

Lifestyle

Janhvi Kapoor’s Intense Pilates Workout Video is Your Dose of Midweek Motivation, Watch

Janhvi Kapoor’s Intense Pilates Workout Video is Your Dose of Midweek Motivation, Watch

Janhvi Kapoor sweats hard in gym as she aces her intense pilates workout midweek. Watch video!

Janhvi Kapoor's Intense Pilate Workout Video is Your Dose of Midweek Motivation, Watch

Janhvi Kapoor is a fashion and fitness enthusiast. The diva has won people over with her playful sense of style and flawless physique. Janhvi has served as a major source of inspiration for her audience’s fitness goals. The actor’s astounding fitness transformation has motivated many through her frequent exercise videos on social media to begin their own fitness journeys. Well this time too, Janhvi Kapoor’s latest workout video will encourage you to hit the gym asap. Keep scrolling to check

Taking to Instagram, Janhvi Kapoor shared her workout day with Instagram followers. The diva was seen acing the workout session like a pro, which included an intense Pilate session for building muscles and increasing strength. The actress loves to keep herself fit and fine. Janhvi Kapoor captioned her Instagram post ”Love a good pilates sesh 💕”

You may like to read

Janhvi Kapoor started her career at Dhadak alongside Ishaan Khattar. Over the years, her performance has increased day by day. She has been featured in films like Roohi, Good Luck Jerry, Dhadak, and many others. Her performance in the movie Gunjan Saxena received much praise from the audience and the critics. The actress will next feature in Jana Gana Mana and. Bawal, which will be released in 2023. Her dedicated audience is already anticipating the film. In addition, she was shooting Bawal with Varun Dhawan in a foreign country last year.

Janhvi Kapoor Sweats it Out in Gym, Check Out Her Rigorous Pilates Session:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Benefits of Pilates:

Pilates is a challenging low impact exercise method that balances strength with mobility, aligns the body and strengthens the deeper muscles of the core.

It increases core strength It improves posture It prevents injuries It increases energy and enhances body awareness. It improves flexibility and mobility. It boosts immunity and cognitive functioning.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Lifestyle News on India.com.