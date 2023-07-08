Janhvi Kapoor’s Intense Workout is a Reminder to Not Skip Gym And Burn Those Friday-Night Calories-WATCH

Home

Janhvi Kapoor sweats it hard at the gym, aces the full-body workout like a pro. Scroll down to watch!

Actor, Janhvi Kapoor loves working out and chooses to keep up with her fitness routine by training and staying active. The star has a twenty-one million Insta family who are all well-acquainted with her love for strength-training exercises. Well, her latest video backs our claim. The diva recently shared her inspiring workout video of how she burnt the calories at gym. Scroll down to watch

Taking to the Instagram, page ‘Anti-gravity Club’ shared her latest gym video on Instagram. The actress can be performing a few hardcore functional exercises for muscle training and strength mobility. From squats, stretching, and kettlebell workout to shoulder and back exercises, Janhvi can be seen acing the whole package of intense training. She reposted the video on her Instagram handle captioned ‘ On a mission🏃🏻‍♀️ @janhvikapoor”

The ‘Mimi’ actress kept her gym look subtle with no-make-up look and a tied bun. She looked flawless in an off-white push-up bra and gym shorts, flaunting her curvaceous body and toned legs. Fans loved Janhvi’s session at the gym and dropped compliments in the comments section. One user wrote ”You go girl!!”, Another user wrote ”My inspiration”

Janhvi Kapoor’s Hardcore Workout is Here to Motivate You to Hit The Gym on Weekends:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANTIGRAVITY™ CLUB (@antigravity_club)



Benefits of Functional Training

Functional fitness means training your body for everyday activities and making daily motion easier and safer. The essential component of a functional training workout is simply moving, more specifically to move in multiple directions at a number of different speeds. Here are 7 specific benefits of functional training workouts:

Improves Movement Patterns

Improves Movement Efficiency

Enhances Physique

Enhances Coordination And Mobility

Increases Lean Muscle Mass

Increases flexibility and mobility

Improves functional capacity

Your Thoughts on Janhvi Kapoor’s Latest Workout Video? Inspired Much?

