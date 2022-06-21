Janhvi Kapoor has always made her fans awestruck with her fashion statements. Whether its her silhouette dresses, corset tops or ethnic wears, The actor has been making waves for her edgy fashion choices. Janhvi Kapoor recently began promoting her next film Good Luck Jerry. For the promotions, The diva wore a deep blue printed sharara set and was looking magnificent in it.Also Read - From Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor To Hina Khan & Nia Sharma, These DIVAS Prove That Black Is Always Sexy When It Comes To Red Carpet Fashion- Check Out

Janhvi was seen wearing crop top, sharara leggings, and a long floor-grazing jacket. The entire ensemble is embellished with delicate silver thread embroidery, white floral motifs, and light blue ombre designs. She completed her look with a long-sleeved jacket that has an ill-fitting fit, an open front, billowy sleeves and sagging shoulders. For glam picks, Janhvi went with subtle pink eye eyeshadow, sharp contour, perfect brows and mauve lip shade. The diva went with silver jhumkis that matched with her outfit beautifully. Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor in Rs 19K Floral Thigh-High Slit Summer Dress Enjoys a Day Out in Berlin| See Photos

Fires and emojis started flooding as soon as Janhvi’s pictures got viral on social media. Several fan pages also posted her pictures on gram. Comments such as “you are truly beautiful”, “Angel”, “Stunning” were seen below the pictures. Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor Trolled For Wearing Black Short Dress, Her Top Glamorous Bodycon Attires Where She Flaunts Her Toned Body Like A Boss

A look at Janhvi Kapoor’s gorgeous attire:

What is the outfit price?

Loved what Janhvi is wearing? You can add this in your wardrobe too. The outfit is available on Anita Dongre’s website. It is called Lagoona Set priced at Rs 35,000. So, go and add this in your closet too.

What do you think of Janhvi Kapoor’s ensemble? Tell us in the comments below