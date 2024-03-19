Home

Janhvi Kapoor’s Red-Carpet Look is Out of The World in Rs 5.4 Lakh Beaded Nude Gown With Tule Trail

Janhvi Kapoor slipped into a nude halter-neck gown for an awards night in Mumbai. Scroll down to read the details about her latest look

Janhvi Kapoor‘s fashion statement always makes headlines and leaves a lasting impression. Whether she is gracing the red carpet in glamorous gowns or exuding elegance in ethnic wear, the diva consistently dazzles with her style choices. Last night at Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icon Awards 2024, Janhvi elevated the glamour quotient in a mesmerising gown by the ace designer Prabal Gurung.

The gown is embroidered with beads on a sheer overlay that accentuated her curvaceous figure. Its plunging sweetheart neckline with a body-hugging fit and tulle train on the back, exuded confidence and sophistication. Janhvi allowed the gown to take centre stage by opting for a messy bun hairstyle.

JANHVI KAPOOR IS A RED-CARPET QUEEN IN SIZZLING NUDE BEADED HALTER-NECK GOWN

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

From the accessory department, Janhvi picked dainty ear studs and a couple of statement rings. With her flawless makeup featuring glossy lips, subtle eyeshadow, dazzling highlighter, perfect brows and sharp contour, the Milli actress turned the awards night.

OUTFIT PRICE

Loved Janhvi Kapoor’s latest red-carpet look? Well, no worries, you can opt the same outfit. The actress is wearing Prabal Guru’s Mariah Beaded Halter Trumpet Gown worth Rs$6,595, i.e 5,47,074. So, what are you waiting for, go and grab the ensemble and style it in your way.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khushi Kapoor Fan Page (@loveskhushii)

What are your thoughts on Janhvi Kapoor’s Latest Red-Carpet Look?

