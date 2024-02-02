Home

Janhvi Kapoor’s Romantic Red Satin Dress With 3D Flower Serves Valentine Date-Night Goals, Check Price!

Janhvi Kapoor made us head-over-heels in love with her alluring appearance in red satin thigh-slit dress worth Rs 1,74,185.

Janhvi Kapoor, daughter of the late legendary actress Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor, stepped into the world of Bollywood with the film Dhaak in 2018. The diva not only showcased her acting abilities but also her impeccable fashion sense which is truly bookmark-worthy. She effortlessly combines elegance with ease, which resonates with fashion enthusiasts. Well, recently, Janhvi made us head-over-heels in love with her alluring appearance in red. The actress uploaded stunning pictures in a jaw-dropping look and we just couldn’t take our eyes off. Take a look!

Taking to her Instagram, Janhvi Kapoor looked stunning in a gorgeous red maxi dress, highlighting her curves well. Constructed out of high-quality satin, the gown had delicate thin noodle straps with a striking 3D flower adornment on the right strap. Her seductive slit and lace-up backless design added class to the gown’s appeal.

JANHVI KAPOOR’S STUNNING RED SATIN DRESS FEATURES SENSOUS SLIT & CLASSY FIT

The Gen Z diva complemented her on-so-classy look with minimal yet elegant accessories. She paired her sexy red gown with statement-making earcuffs embellished with glittery tones. Silver ring and shiny gold strap high heels complement Janhvi’s sense of style.

For glam picks, Janhvi chose a minimal approach for this appearance. Subtle eyeshadow, contour cheeks, nude lips shade, perfect brows, undertone blush, a stroke of eyeliner and kohl gave a well-defined look to her red ensemble. The Milli actress rounded off her OOTD with her signature hairdo i.e. open wavy locks cascading down her back.

With Valentine’s Day approaching, why not be inspired by Janhvi Kapoor’s breathtaking Rosario maxi dress which costs Rs 1,74,185. So, what are you waiting for? Style the similar look on the special day and celebrate the day of romance.

