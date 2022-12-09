Janhvi Kapoor’s Vacay Mode is ON in Sexy Neon Green Bikini, See Hot Maldives Pics Here

Janhvi Kapoor has left her fans bowled over with her mesmerising photos in a neon green bikini set. See pics

Bollywood sensation, actress Janhvi Kapoor never misses a chance to update her Instagram account with her drool-worthy and sensuous pictures. Janhvi is currently holidaying in the Maldives to take a break from work. Janhvi Kapoor has been winning over the internet with her sizzling bikini body. The diva, who has been posting some gorgeous pics from her vacation in the Maldives, has left her fans bowled over with her mesmerising photos in neon green bikini set. Janhvi Kapoor flaunted her toned curves while soaking up the sun on a net bed above the sea. Janhvi’s Instagram profile is nothing short of a visual treat and we hope that she continues to keep her fans posted on her adventures.

While sharing the pics on social media, Janhvi wrote, “Messy hair, iridescent skies, salty winds and an endless ocean 💘 #discoversoneva #sonevajani #experiencesoneva #coastalin”.

Janhvi Kapoor’s latest hot bikini photos from Maldives

Janhvi Kapoor’s best friend Orhan commented on her post with, “Mermaid hair 🧜‍♀️ don’t care 💁🏻‍♀️”.

On professional front, Janhvi was last seen in Mili produced by her father Boney Kapoor. The star has two projects next – Bawaal with Varun Dhawan and Mr. & Mrs. Mahi with Rajkummar Rao.