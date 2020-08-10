Any festival is incomplete without some impeccable sweets. In India, desserts are an important part of every celebration as they ooze festive vibes. As Janmashtami 2020 is around the corner, all of you must have already started the preparations and must be enthusiastic to celebrate this Hindu festival on 11th August. On the occasion, you can prepare yummy Bhog that little Lord Krishna is fond of. Here are certain desserts that can be a part of Janmashtami Prasad. Also Read - Krishna Janmashtami 2020: Date, Time of Puja, Why The Day is Important And How It's Celebrated

Maakhan Misri

Janmashtami puja is considered incomplete without Maakhan Misri as it is dear to little Krishna. To prepare Maakhan Misri, you just need to mix freshly churned white butter with sugar. Adding nuts would give it a nice look and taste too.

Peda

Peda is one of the most important Bhogs prepared during Janmashtami in Mathura. To prepare it, you need milk, sugar, and saffron, cardamom etc. All you need to do is to simmer the milk for a few hours and prepare Khoya. Add sugar and flavouring ingredients to it.

Makhana Paag

It is a staple Bhog that can be prepared in various ways. One of the easiest ways is to just mix foxnuts with Desi ghee, sugar and desiccated coconut. It may seem to be a simple Bhog recipe but tastes delicious.

Boondi Laddu

Boondi laddu is one of the staple sweets that is prepared on almost all major Hindu celebration. On the occasion of Janmashtami, you can try this prasad and offer to Lord Krishna.

Dhaniya Panjiri

This is a traditional Janmashtami prasad that is prepared using coriander seed powder, powdered sugar, Desi ghee, raisins, cashew nuts, chopped almonds, and Mishri. Dhaniya Panjiri is extremely easy to prepare. You just need to mix all the mentioned ingredients and blend the mixture. Then, sautee with ghee.