Shri Krishna Janmashtami, or the birth of Lord Krishna, is widely celebrated throughout the country. The day, also known as Gokulashtami, commemorates the birth of Lord Krishna, eighth incarnation or avatar of Lord Vishnu. During this auspicious festival, people fast for 24 hours and then break the fast with the Bhog prepared for the deity after praying to Lord Krishna at midnight. Janmashtami is observed on the Ashtami of Krishna Paksha, or the eight day of the dark fortnight in the month of Bhadrapada, according to the Hindu calendar. And this year, Ashtami tithi begins on August 18 at 9:20 p.m. and ends on August 19, 2022 at 10:59 p.m. If you are fasting on this auspicious occasion, here are some dos and don’ts that you need to follow.Also Read - 'If BJP Can Hold Rallies, Shiv Sena Can Stage Protests, Why Can't Youth Celebrate Janmashtami?' Questions MNS Leader

Dos on Janmashtami 2022

On Janmashtami, many people observe nirjala fast (avoid food and water), but others eat vrat ka khana. But you can still add sabudana papad, khichdi, kuttu paratha, or samak rice cooked in desi ghee and sendha namak. Experts say that donating food and water is a noble act. When fasting, it is also recommended that you donate food to the needy. It contributes to happiness and prosperity. Feeding cows is also considered noble during the Janmashtami fast, as cows are very close to Lord Krishna. It is recommended to consume fresh or dried fruits to keep the body energised. They help to increase energy levels while also protecting the immune system. Apples, blackberries, bananas, grapes, walnuts, almonds, and dates are all acceptable. The celebration of Janmashtami would be incomplete without milk and curd. While fasting, you can consume drinks made from fresh fruits or sweet lassi.

Don’ts on Janmashtami 2022