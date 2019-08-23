Have a wholesome, delicious Janmashtami with these super delicious recipes by expert chefs. Shreekhand Puri is a perfect dessert for the festival of Janmashtami. Mango shreekhand is also popularly known as Aamrakhand Puri. It is very easy to make and is made with unstrained yoghurt, crushed almonds, pista, granulated sugar, cardamom with kesar on top. Aamrakhand dipped with hot puris becomes a delightful combination for this festival. Also, try a delectable savoury recipe with cauliflower and coconut.

Aamrish Puri

Ingredients for the Puri:

1 kg Whole Wheat Atta

0.5 kg Water

0.1 kg Oil for dough

1 pinch Salt

Oil for frying

Ingredients For the Assembly

5 Puris

0.2 kg of Aamrakhand

0.7 kg of Fafda

0.5 kg of Thecha

Method:

1. In a Kadhai, heat the oil on a slow flame.

2. In a bowl mix all the ingredients for the dough and mix thoroughly, till a smooth dough is made and set it aside to rest for a half-hour.

3. Roll out the dough and cut out into small rounds, and fry to make puris.

4. Serve with Aamrakhand, Thecha and Fafda.

By Chef Ajay Thakur, Hitchki

Cauliflower In Coconut Milk Curry

Ingredients

• 1 No Cauliflower cut into florets

• 1 No Green Capsicum deseeded and cubed

• 1 tbsp Gram flour

• 1 tsp Coriander Powder

• 1 cup Curd

• 200 ml Coconut milk

• 1/2 tsp Cumin seeds

• 2 sprig Curry leaves

• 3 nos Cloves

• 1 inch Cinnamon Stick

• 1 inch Ginger

• 1 tbsp Red chilli powder

• Salt to taste

• Cooking oil, for cooking

Preparation

• To begin making the Cauliflower In Coconut Milk Curry Recipe, in a large bowl whisk together, the yoghurt, gram flour, coconut milk, ginger, coriander powder, salt and red chilli powder. Add in two cups of water, whisk it well and keep aside.

• Heat oil in a casserole pan; add the cumin, curry leaves, cloves, and cinnamon along with the bell peppers and cauliflower. Sprinkle some salt and water, cover the pan and roast the cauliflower on medium heat until lightly tender and cooked.

• Once tender and cooked, add in the coconut milk curry mixture and stir well. Keep stirring continuously with heat on medium-high until the mixture thickens and begins to boil.

• If the mixture is too thick for your taste, adjust the consistency by adding a little water and boil just for a couple of minutes. Check the salt and spice levels and adjust to suit your taste.

By Chef Antony Anandakumar, Executive Chef, Elior India