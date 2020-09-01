Japanese Encephalitis (JE) that claimed hundreds of lives, year after year, in eastern Uttar Pradesh, is now on the verge of eradication. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said Encephalitis that had wreaked havoc since the past 40 years will be wiped out in the next two years due to a sustained campaign. Also Read - Assam: Japanese Encephalitis Takes 49 Lives; Leaves of Doctors, Paramedic Kept on Hold Till Sept 30

While sharing statistics with reporters in Gorakhpur during his recent visit, the Chief Minister said that the death rate of encephalitis in the eastern part of the state has fallen by up to 95 per cent after 2016. "The battle against encephalitis is in the last phase. The disease will be eradicated from the region in two years. We will also fight against Covid-19 in a similar manner,"he said.

What is Japanese Encephalitis?

Japanese Encephalitis is a viral infection caused by the Japanese Encephalitis virus which is a flavivirus and spreads through mosquito bites. It is a leading cause of encephalitis in Asia and the western Pacific. Usually, people suffering from Japanese Encephalitis do not experience any symptoms. Those who do, develop only mild symptoms. Only a few percentages of people suffering from this infection develop serious symptoms including blindness, weakness, movement disorder, seizures, headaches, etc.

Diagnosis And Line of Treatment For Japanese Encephalitis

To diagnose Japanese Encephalitis infection, doctors ask about your symptoms, where you live, and about your travel history. In case of any clue of Japanese Encephalitis, they may ask you to undergo tests including a CT scan or MRI.

Sadly, there is no cure for Japanese Encephalitis, doctors prescribe antiviral drugs in this case only to provide relief from the symptoms of the infection.

Prevention of Japanese Encephalitis

Vaccination against Japanese encephalitis is available and can provide you protection from this viral infection. If you are travelling to a place where the disease is endemic, you must go for vaccination. Post that, you may experience certain short-term side-effects including a headache, red and swollen skin at the site of injection, and muscle pain.

With Inputs From IANS