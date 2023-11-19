Home

Jasprit Bumrah’s Net Worth: Cricket Match Earnings, High-Profile Brand Endorsements And Luxurious Lifestyle

Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah is known for his exceptional skills as a fast bowler. He is renowned for his unique bowling action and his ability to bowl yorkers consistently, making him a potent weapon in the final overs. In the short time of his career, Bumrah has achieved many accolades including being named the ICCI ODI Player of the Year in 2019. He is the backbone of the Indian cricket team and is one of the most lethal bowlers of the current generation. Let’s look into Jasprit Bumrah’s Net worth 2023, IPL salary, endorsement, cars, houses, etc.

Jasprit Bumrah’s Net Worth 2023

Jasprit Bumrah’s net worth in 2023 is estimated to be $7 million (Rs 55 crore). Bumrah’s annual salary, as per BCCI’s payment policy for contracted players, amounts to Rs 7 crores. Additionally, he receives Rs 15 lakh, Rs 6 lakh, and Rs 3 lakh for every Test, ODI, and T20I match he plays for the Indian team, respectively. As of 2023, Bumrah commands an IPL price of 12 crores, which is around $1.5 million. Leading up to the 2022 IPL Mega Auction, he retained his position as the second player in the Mumbai Indian squads, boasting an impressive IPL price of 12 crores.

Real Estate

Post-marriage, Jasprit acquired a luxurious residence in Mumbai, valued at approximately Rs 2 crore, in addition to several properties in Pune. He has an expensive house in Ahmedabad with a fancy balcony garden worth Rs 3 crores. He also owns many real estate properties across the nation.

Luxurious Car Collection

Among Bumrah’s collection of cars, the Indian fast bowler’s garage boasts a Mercedes-Maybach S50 valued at Rs 2.54 crore, a Nissan GT-R priced at Rs 2.17 crore, a Range Rover Velar worth Rs 90 lakh, and a Toyota Innova Crysta with a value of Rs 25 lakh.

High Profile Brand Endorsements

Bumrah has earned his net worth through various sources such as his salary from the Indian cricket team, IPL team contracts and his brand endorsements.

Beyond cricket, he has become a sought-after face for several renowned brands. His endorsement portfolio boasts names like Dream11, Asics, OnePlus Wearables, Zaggle, BOAT, Seagram’s Royal Stag, Cultsport, Estrolo, UNIX and Bharat Pe among others.

