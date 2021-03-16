Ace cricketer Jasprit Jasbir Singh Bumrah tied the knot to long-time girlfriend and TV presenter Sanjana Ganesan in an intimate Sikh wedding that took place in Goa, and the pictures from their fairytale wedding are going viral on the internet. With the pink theme and dreamy decor, the pictures from the wedding are unmissable. The 27-year-old cricketer shared pictures on his official Instagram handle. Also Read - IND vs ENG, 3rd T20I: Confident India Aim For Series Lead | Match Preview Video

“Steered by love, we have begun a new journey together. Today is one of the happiest days of our lives and we feel blessed to be able to share the news of our wedding and our joy with you,” Bumrah captioned the post. The pictures are aww-dorable. Don’t you agree? The bride, Sanjana Ganeshan looks ethereal in a blush pink lehenga by ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. The classical Sabyasachi bridal lehenga featured meticulously embroidered using silk floss. She teamed it with an organza dupatta, veil, and embroidered borders. Also Read - IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Cricket Tips India vs England 3rd T20I: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today's England Tour of India T20I at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 7 PM IST March 16 Tuesday

Ganesan opted for signature heritage jewellery made with uncut diamonds, tourmalines and emeralds, set in 18k gold. The stunning maatha patti, heavy neckpieces and jhumkas along with a big nose ring is gorgeous beyond words. The red chooda and subtle dewy makeup completed her look.

Bumrah complemented Sanjana by donning a pink sherwani, embellished dupatta and pink turban which had a brooch on it.

Although we loved everything about their intimate wedding, it somehow reminded the internet and us of cricketer Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma’s wedding. From the theme to the outfits, both Sanjana and Anushka stunned in blush pink with embroidered floral details by designer Sabyasachi. However, the lehenga is definitely different it has a resemblance with Sabya’s early creation. See it for yourself.

A user wrote, “Why does every celebrity shaadi picture looks the same? Maybe coz of the way they are dressed …bilkul same to same”

Another user wrote, “Same pinch” by comparing both wedding pictures.

What do you think of Sanjana’s bridal look?