Bollywood actor Javed Jaaferi's son Meezaan Jaaferi, who is also an actor, recently went live on his Instagram page and did a house tour after a fan requested to show his room in a live chat. Meezaan is an avid social media user and while interacting with his fans online, he was requested by one of his viewers to give a room tour. He agreed to show his messy room and further went out of his room to show another side of the house. Meezaan said: "My room is in a mess right now, but I will show you my brother, who is here, sitting and playing games. He is playing PlayStation". While facing the camera towards the room, Meezaan flaunted his collection of plants from his balcony. He said, "I have done it myself".

Meezaan introduced his brother and then her sister Alaviaa Jaaferi who was spotted doing her own makeup in her room.

Apart from the house tour, he shared an update about his upcoming film Hungama 2 where he will be sharing the screen with Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Paresh Rawal, and Pranitha Subhash. The film shoot was wrapped up recently in this month. Talking about the film, Meezaan said, “It’s a great movie, Priyadarshan is back in action.”

Meezaan Jaaferi made his debut film Malaal. The film was directed by Mangesh Hadawale, Malaal also features filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s niece Sharmin Segal, who is also making her acting debut in Bollywood with the film.