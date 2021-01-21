American actor and singer Jennifer Lopez attended president Joe Biden’s swearing-in ceremony in an all-white outfit. The diva was slaying in this stunning statement attire. She performed at the inauguration ceremony in a suffragette white pantsuit by Chanel. The artist sang a rendition of “This Land is Your Land” and “Let’s Get Loud”. Also Read - Jennifer Winget Brings Second Season of CODE M, Shares Teaser on Army Day

Jennifer Lopez paired her rocking outfit with her patent JLo bling and pearls. She had slipped into an ethereal white number from head-to-toe. She opted for this colour probably in honour of the women's suffrage movement. The singer gave a power-packed performance in a sheer ruffle top. She was also donning shimmery wide-legged trousers and a matching overcoat. Jennifer Lopez seemed extremely comfortable in the perfect attire. She completed her gorgeous look with sparkly accessories, apt makeup, and by keeping hair tied back into a ponytail. Have a look at her pictures for yourself below.

According to the National Park Service (NPS) women started wearing this colour in the early 20th century in their fight for equality. They used to don monochromatic outfits while fighting for equal voting rights and the newspapers at that time used to shine in white with pictures of women in the movement.

During the movement, three colours namely purple, golden, and white used to hold great importance as each of these was symbolizing something significant. While purple represented loyalty, golden supported Susan B. Anthony and Elizabeth Cady Stanton’s Kansas campaigns, and white stood for purity and virtue. This is what CR Fashion Book has reported. If you remember, US Vice President Kamala Harris also wore an all-white suit for her victory speech.