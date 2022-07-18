Jennifer Lopez tied the knot with Ben Affleck and although the 52-year-old actor hasn’t posted any pictures of her Vegas wedding, renowned Hair stylist Chris Appletown who is close friends with her shared the first look of her Wedding gown on Instagram.Also Read - Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck Obtain Wedding License In Nevada

Chris shared a video of JLo twirling in a beautiful white wedding gown and wrote, “last minute feelings before the wedding…” Also Read - Alia Bhatt Takes On Chris Hemsworth, JLo to Rank Sixth Among Top Celebrity Instagram Influencers!

In the video, Chris is heard asking JLo how she feels to which she responds saying “I’m feeling amazing”. Referring to the dress, JLo later says, “I’ve been saving it, saving it, saving it and now I’m finally wearing it…on my wedding day”. Also Read - Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck Make Their Relationship Official At Venice Film Festival | See Their Mushy Moments

The actor-singer wore two gowns for her intimate wedding in Las Vegas. The wedding dress was a simple gown, while the second one was a white lace gown that came with a boatneck design, featuring long sleeves, a sweetheart neckline, a corset bodice and a fishtail train. To complete the look, she added a matching white veil which had lace trim.

The couple culminated in a relationship that stretched over two decades in two separate romances and headlined countless tabloid covers.

She kept her overall makeup subtle with a nude coloured lip shade but gave a pop of colour with dark eye makeup. For hair, she opted for soft curls. She didn’t accessorize much and kept it simple with a bracelet and solitaire earrings.

Lopez announced their marriage Sunday in her newsletter for fans with the heading “We did it.” Lopez initially made their engagement public in April in the same newsletter, “On the J Lo.”

“Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” wrote Lopez in a message signed Jennifer Lynn Affleck.

Lopez wrote that the couple flew to Las Vegas on Saturday, stood in line for their license with four other couples and were wed just after midnight at A Little White Wedding Chapel, a chapel boasting a drive-through “tunnel of love.” Lopez said a Bluetooth speaker played their brief march down the aisle. She called it the best night of their lives.

According to court records, obtained by TMZ, the couple got a marriage license in Clark County, Nevada US which was taken out and processed on Saturday, July 16. It’s in both of their names -Benjamin Geza Affleck and Jennifer Lynn Lopez.

The couple first got engaged in late 2002 but called the engagement off in 2004. They both went separate ways, indulged in separate relationships, including marriages and kids, but found their way back to each other last year.

The couple has been seemingly inseparable ever since.

After dating for a year during the pandemic, the couple made it official. They announced their engagement through a newsletter. JLo posted a video on her official website wherein she is seen shedding some tears of joy while staring at her engagement ring.

“Stick around long enough and maybe you’ll find the best moment of your life in a drive-through in Las Vegas at 12:30 in the morning in the tunnel of love drive-through with your kids and the one you’ll spend forever with,” said Lopez.

Lopez, 52, and Affleck, 49, famously dated in the early 2000s, spawning the nickname “Bennifer,” before rekindling their romance last year. They earlier starred together in 2003′s “Gigli” and 2004′s “Jersey Girl.” Around that time, they became engaged but never wed.

Affleck married Jennifer Garner in 2005, with whom he shares three children. They divorced in 2018.

Lopez has been married three times before. She was briefly married to Ojani Noa from 1997-1998 and to Cris Judd from 2001-2003. She and singer Marc Anthony were married for a decade after their wedding in 2004 and share 14-year-old twins together.