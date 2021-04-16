New Delhi: With the tagline “pure as love”, a recent unconventional jewellery ad that traces the journey of a trans woman has garnered immense love and praise from Bollywood celebrities and the common people alike on social media. The one-minute-forty-second progressive ad, for a Kerala-based company – the Bhima Jewellers, is being praised for conveying the much-needed message for the society. Also Read - 'I'm Not A Gay Man, I Am A Transwoman', Designer Saisha, Formally Swapnil Shinde Comes Out as Trans Woman

The unconventionality

It wouldn’t be wrong to say that this ad has been crafted as beautifully as a movie, and takes the viewers through the difficult journey of a transwoman from childhood to marriage, which in itself is first of its kind. Each of her life’s milestones marked gently and sensitively, of course, by pieces of stunning jewellery. The slow yet confident transformation of the brooding, unshaven young man with chaos and melancholy in his eyes into a beautiful, confident, laughing young woman, with his family’s unfettered love and support, takes just about 100 seconds to unravel but packs in a lifetime of hope and fulfilment. Also Read - Against All Odds: The Inspirational Journey of Karnataka’s First Trans-woman Doctor

Watch the ad here

What the celebs said

Bollywood celebrities took to Twitter to share their views about this ad. Kritika Kamra, Alankrita Shrivastava, Shruti Seth, Tisca Chopra and many others took to the micro-blogging site to praise the progressive ad. “I’m not crying, you’re crying,” wrote comedian-actor Vir Das. While Shruti commented, “This is one of the most remarkable ads I’ve seen. @bhimajewellers just upped the ante to another level. All of us should buy something from them as a show of support, so they continue to make more ads like this one. Please watch it and share.” Alankrita tweeted, “Pure as love.”

The ad’s significance

In today’s time, when inclusivity is the need of the hour, such progressive ads become so relevant in conveying the right message to the society. This jewellery ad has ventured into a subject with such nuance that seeks to both challenge and change the normative narrative around women, queer pride, and inclusivity, and for that, it is winning thousands of hearts on social media. And rightly so!

This ad has hit the right chords with the audience and will stay with us forever!