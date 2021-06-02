Considering the present Pandemic situation, many of us have shifted to healthier food options. One ingredient which gained popularity amongst health-conscious people is Jowar. People have switched to this whole grain which is known for its numerous health benefits including weight loss. Also Read - Weight Loss Tips And Precautions: How to Use Apple Cider Vinegar in Diet to Lose Extra Kilos

While there are many types of whole grains available in the market, one that a lot of people swear by, especially in summers, is Jowar or sorghum. Ayurvedic practitioner Dr. Dixa Bhavsar took to her Instagram post, and defined it as "new quinoa" for its "gluten-free, whole grain goodness".

In her post, Dr. Bhavsar mentioned that she has jowar rotis every alternate day because it is "easier to digest than wheat and also helps to stay weight in check".

Here’s why jowar should be seen on your plate this summer

It is gluten-free

Rich in fibre

Controls blood glucose levels

High in protein

Good for bones because it is full of vitamins, minerals and micronutrients (iron, magnesium, copper, calcium, zinc, vitamin B3)

Best for weight loss

Improves metabolism and relieves constipation

Improves heart health- LDL, HDL

Maintains energy levels

Boosts blood circulation

She shared the post alongside a recipe video.

How to make jowar roti?

Ingredients

2 bowls – Jowar flour

Water

Method

Take jowar flour. Add water and begin kneading slowly.

Make balls of the Jowar Flour.

Place them on a clean cotton .

Press it together with your hand until it’s flat sort of a roti.

Place it on iron tawa and cook until it’s ready.

It won’t be deniable to say, This Summer let’s go the Jowar Way!

— Written by Apoorva Girdhar