Home

Lifestyle

Juhi Chawla Shares New Pics From Sid-Kiara’s Jaisalmer Wedding, Check Out Her Mehendi Look in Purple Gharara Set

Juhi Chawla Shares New Pics From Sid-Kiara’s Jaisalmer Wedding, Check Out Her Mehendi Look in Purple Gharara Set

Juhi Chawla chooses a maroon Gharara for the wedding day and a purple one for the Mehendii ceremony of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. Which look do you like the most?

Juhi Chawla Shares New Pics From Sid-Kiara's Jaisalmer Wedding, Check Out Her Mehendi Look in Purple Gharara Set

Juhi Chawla at Sid-Kiara wedding: Actor Juhi Chawla was one of the celebrity guests at Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s wedding that recently took place in Jaisalmer. The actor now took to social media to share a glimpse of her look from the Mehendi ceremony of the couple. Dressed in a purple Gharara set, Juhi looked graceful in the photos that she shared online on Friday. The popular ’90s diva tagged the designer of her outfit and also revealed how she enjoyed wearing traditional dresses at the Suryagarh Palace where the wedding was organised.

Juhi is close to Kiara’s family and she attended the wedding with her husband Jay Mehta. She wore a maroon-coloured Gharara set for her appearance at the grand wedding that took place on Tuesday. The actor shared the pictures of her look in another post on Instagram. She captioned the post as, “Flaunting my Indian-ness… ✨ (sic).”

You may like to read

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Juhi Chawla (@iamjuhichawla)

Juhi’s purple gharara set is from the designer label ‘Gopi Vaid Designs’ and it comes with a long embroidered tunic with bright golden leheriya work printed on the bottom. The actor styles her outfit with a matching organza dupatta featuring a matching broad border. She further completes her look with a Kundan choker necklace and hair styled in middle-parted outer waves. Juhi works every bit of that look. She totally stands out in that colour.

While Juhi opted for bright colours and bold embroideries as part of her celebratory looks for Sid-Kiara’s wedding, the bride herself chose a sublime blush pink and peach lehenga from the closet of Manish Malhotra’s designs to wear on her big day. She styled her lehenga with lots of diamond and emerald jewellery and kept things simple with nude makeup.

What do you think of Juhi’s style here though?

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.