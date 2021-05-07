Are you tired of looking sleepy all time? Is work-from-home taking a toll on the eyes? We have a magic mantra for all those who have puffy eyes, dark circles, and fine lines. We recently came across an Indian brand, Juicy Chemistry that has the purest and the most nutrient-rich ingredients that nature has to offer. The brand has launched new eye-care products to use in summers in the lockdown as long hours of screen time are so painful. It will help in calming your eyes and lifting the mood. Brighten your eyes with these simple tried and tested steps: Also Read - 7 Essential Tips By Shahnaz Husain On Things to Keep in Mind Before Buying Cosmetics

Step 1: Bulgarian Rose Water Toner

There is nothing better than a good face mist and trust us this will hydrate and nourish the skin. Damask Rose distillate helps balance the skin and restore pH. Face toner/mist has such a pleasant and refreshing fragrance. While cooling the face instantly, it also boosts its radiance on the go.

Usage: Not everyone is into toner, so after washing your face, spritz your skin with a face mist. It will leave the skin soft and glowing.

Step 2: Prickly Pear, Chia & Tamanu Eye Roll-on

Juicy Chemistry’s second product is the eye roll-on. It hydrates and nourishes the under eyes and reduces dark circles & fine lines. The Roll-on is lightweight and fast-absorbing. It hydrates and replenishes the eye area. Chia and Tamanu’s soothing properties help reduce puffiness and high antioxidant content helps even out the skin.

Usage: Apply the roll-on lightly in the under-eye area and gently massage in a circular motion till the oil is absorbed. The roll-on application makes the process fuss-free.

Step 3: Damask Rose & Coffee Eye Cream

This rich and ultra-nourishing eye cream deeply moisturizes the under-eye area. It is enriched with essential fatty acids, chia seed oil that helps in replenishing the skin and antioxidant-rich coffee helps reduce the intensity of under-eye circles. It comes in a glass little cute tub packaging and smells so divine. We are impressed with a little jar! The results may come on week 3.

Usage: Take a tiny amount on your fingers and massage till it absorbs. It can be used in the morning and during bedtime.

The eye care products from Juicy Chemistry are organic and sustainable!