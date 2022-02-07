Almonds are great for your overall health; it helps in boosting immunity and metabolism. A fistful of almonds every day can do wonders for your overall health. Almonds are often deemed as powerful superfoods as it is packed with goodness. The most nutritious nut, badaam is loaded with protein, fibre, vitamin E, omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, calcium, magnesium and zinc. In fact, health experts recommend including almonds for overall wellbeing. Now that we are just a month away from summer, you must include almonds in your diet, but should it be raw (meaning un-soaked or roasted) or soaked?Also Read - Viral Video: ‘Kacha Badam’ Gets a Haryanvi Remix Starring Bhuban Badyakar, Amit Dhull & Nisha Bhatt | Watch

Most people believe that one should not eat raw almonds in scorching heat. Raw almonds produce body heat which can lead to boils, piles, and other conditions. According to an NDTV report, Almonds should be soaked and consumed as the nutrients are then more easily absorbed by the body. In summers, soaking is a good idea as they produce heat in the body. This is even more important for people with pitta dosha, they should soak almonds before consumption as it may create imbalances in the body leading to boils, piles, and other conditions. Soaked almonds increase the number of nutrients and vitamins absorbed by our bodies.

Why should you have Soaked Almonds?

Eating soaked almonds is a healthier option. When you eat soaked almonds, you are eating all the nutrients of the nut. The peel of the almond contains tannin, which inhibits nutrient absorption. And by peeling the skin of the almond you can enjoy the benefits of it. It is easier to digest. You can soak a handful of almonds in a bowl of water for 6-8 hours. If you prefer soaking them overnight, it's not a problem.

Almonds have a tough, hard outer texture that can make them difficult to digest. Soaking overnight softens them, making them easier for our body to break down and release nutrients in comparison to the unsoaked ones.

Almonds being rich in fibre and protein allow you to feel satiated reducing the unnecessary hunger pangs thereby stopping you from bingeing and gaining those extra kilos. Since we were kids, we have heard almonds boost brain power and that is so true. Almonds are rightly called “Brain Food” because they are so rich in Vitamin E that are known to strengthen cognitive abilities.