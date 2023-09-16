Home

Lifestyle

Kachri: Have You Ever Tried Wild Melon? 5 Incredible Benefits To Know About This Tangy Vegetable

Kachri: Have You Ever Tried Wild Melon? 5 Incredible Benefits To Know About This Tangy Vegetable

Controlling diabetes to maintaining kidney health, know some amazing benefits of Kachri, found in hot, arid regions of Western India.

Kachri: Have You Ever Tried Wild Melon? 5 Incredible Benefits To Know About This Tangy Vegetable

Kachri is a unique vegetable that has often been mistaken as a fruit. It looks like miniature watermelon and can be found in many Indian states like Haryana, Punjab, West Bengal, Gujarat and Maharashtra. It offers unique benefits and is mostly used as a spice in Rajasthani and Gujarati cuisine. Predominantly grown in the desert areas, kachri is a variety of cucumber with a brown-yellowish tint. It is initially bitter but sweetens to have a sour, melon-like taste as it ripens. It is sometimes eaten raw but can also be picked or cooked in everyday dishes like other vegetables.

Trending Now

Award-winning nutritionist, Lovneet Batra shares some amazing benefits of this tangy vegetable that we may haven’t heard of. She wrote “Kachri, also known as wild melon or Cucumis callosus, is a unique vegetable that offers several health benefits”

You may like to read

5 Benefits of Kachri/Wild Melon

Kachri is known to have an appetite-stimulating effect, which can be beneficial for individuals with a poor appetite. Including Kachri in meals or consuming it as a side dish can help improve hunger levels. Kachri has diuretic properties, which means it can promote urine production and help in flushing out toxins from the body. This can be beneficial for maintaining kidney health and supporting the body’s natural detoxification processes. Wild melon has a low glycaemic index, meaning it does not cause a significant spike in blood sugar levels after you eat it. Additionally, it is a rich source of magnesium — a mineral that is directly involved in the metabolism of glucose (sugar) and insulin. Contains magnesium and zinc — two minerals that are closely related to mental health and healthy brain function maintenance. Both magnesium and zinc are involved in producing neurotransmitters that impact mood and are linked to some mood-related disorders, such as depression and anxiety. The vitamin C and water in wild melon may support collagen production, wound healing, and protection from sun damage. It also works as a tonic, cooling agent and stimulant, especially for gastrointestinal issues.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Lifestyle News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES