Kadha For Monsoon: How This Ayurvedic Remedy Can Prevent Cold And Cough? Recipe Inside!

Kadha is the most inexpensive home remedy to strengthen immunity and fight common monsoon illnesses. Here is the recipe that can work wonders for your healthy in weather change.

Monsoons are here, and while most of us are enjoying the rainy weather out there, changing weather conditions can bring a host of health problems. That means, it could lead to a dip in our immunity levels. A bit of a respite in the weather can adversely affect metabolism, cause cold, cough and seasonal illnesses. However, an ayurvedic remedy can always protect you during weather change. Kadha or ‘Kara’ is an Ayurvedic homemade drink made with a number of herbs and spices that are usually boiled in water to extract their benefits. This mixture is the most inexpensive home remedy to strengthen your immunity and fight infections.

How to Make Kadha at Home?

Ingredients

Water: 2 cups Ginger: 1 Cloves: 4 Black Pepper: 5-6 Holy Basil (Tulsi): 5-6 leaves Honey: 1/2tsp or to taste Cinanmon stick (1 inch): 2

Method

To make Kadha at home, add hot water in a pan

Crush ginger, cloves, black peppercorns and cinnamon in a pestle

Crush the ingredients well along with basil leaves to the pan. Cook on medium heat for about 20 minutes.

Strain the mixture in glass and add few drops of honey before drinking

Benefits of Kadha

This ayurvedic mixture has anti-viral properties that is effective against cold and cough

It has effective herbs that helps reduce mucus in the body.

Kadha helps increase immunity and fights against infections. It also cures cold, cough and infected throat.

This homemade drink is packed with anti-inflammatory and antiseptic properties. It helps in fighting against common cold and its symptoms

