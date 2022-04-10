Kajal Aggarwal is very excited for her first baby with husband Gautam Kitchlu. She is never letting go a single opportunity to flaunt her baby bump. This time, she is seen flaunting her baby bump in a blush pink ruffled gown. She also wrote a heartfelt note on her pregnancy and the how the journey was filled with happy as well as difficult moments.Also Read - Mom-to-be Kajal Aggarwal Aces Maternity Fashion in Pastel Yellow Mini Summer Dress Worth Rs 3K

Taking it to Instagram, she uploaded a picture in which she was seen wearing a pink ruffled gown. The caption read,” Let’s face it, preparing for motherhood can be beautiful, but messy. One moment you feel like you have everything under control, while the next moment, you’re so drained, you wonder how you’re going to manage making it to bedtime! And within these days, weeks, and months of loving our children and our partners, sometimes we forget that this accumulation of emotions (joy, sadness, anxiety, heartbreak) are what piece together our unique stories and make them ours!” Also Read - Pregnant Kajal Aggarwal Does Pilates and Aerobic Exercise, Sets Major Fitness Goals

In the picture, she wore a pink ruffled gown which showcased shoulder cut-outs and thigh-high slit. She proudly flaunted her baby bump and posed barefoot for the picture. To make it more dramatic and chic, she wore a statement loral earrings and subtle peachy make-up.

On the workfront, Kajal will appear on the big screen in Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan’s action movie Acharya scheduled to release on 29 April.