Kajal Aggarwal was in the major limelight yesterday after her husband, Gautam Kitchlu, confirmed her pregnancy news. Taking it to Instagram, Gautam uploaded a picture of Kajal and the caption read,” Here’s looking at you 2022,” with a pregnant woman emoticon. Along with this, Kajal also uploaded a series of pictures on Instagram to flaunt her pregnancy glow.Also Read - Kajal Aggarwal Is Expecting Her First Child With Husband Gautam

For the new year’s party, Kajal chose a beguiling emerald embellished green gown to enjoy the celebration with her family and husband Gautam. Her dress is from the shelves of Bhawna Rao Couture, a clothing label. Along with this, Kajal chose scintillating accessories. Also Read - Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra And Other Bollywood Brides Who Wore Giant Nath on Their Wedding Day - See Pics

Kajal chose an emerald embellished green thigh-high slit gown with three metallic straps, a plunging neckline, and a cut outline that accentuated her curves. The dress was adorned with sequins and beaded embellishments in different patterns.

For accessories, Kajal chose shiny silver pointed pumps with emerald and silver statement rings. For makeup, she chose wavy hair, emerald green eyeliner, mascara-laden lashes, brown lipstick, and glowing skin.

Previously, Kajal uploaded a picture with Gautam. The caption read, “So, I close my eyes to old ends. Open my eyes to new beginnings! Happy new year fam. Immensely grateful for 2021 Look forward to entering 22 with wisdom, kindness and love in our hearts.” Check out the Instagram post:

Earlier, Gautam Kitchlu also shared a picture of Kajal. The caption read,” Here’s looking at you 2022,” with a pregnant woman emoticon. Check out the photo here.

Kajal and Gautam got married on 30 October 2020 in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai. They have recently celebrated their first anniversary.