Kajal Aggarwal in Rs 47,000 Sequin Co-ord Set Shimmers Her Way Into The Fans’ Hearts

Actor Kajal Aggarwal has a fun wardrobe with a mix of sarees, flowy dresses, to stunning co-ord pieces. Kajal makes sure that she leaves a sartorial glitter wherever she goes. She often serves us with her amazing fashion choices. This time, the actor sent the internet into a meltdown as she opted for a multi-coloured sequins skirt and box top by Nikita Mhaisalkar. Also Read - How To Go From A Day To Night Look in 5-10 Minutes

The stunning actor looks breath-taking in her new set of pictures. Her multi-coloured ensemble featured a box top and flowy arms. Her skirt featured a side slit which added the oomph factor to the overall look. She accessorised her look with statement earrings and an overlap textured ring by Antarez Jewels. Kajal opted for nude-coloured strappy heels. Kajal was styled by Sayali Vidya. Also Read - Sonu Sood's Hilarious Reply To Man Asking To Sponsor His Wedding Wins Hearts, Says 'Mantra Bhi Padh Dunga'

Check out Kajal Aggarwal’s pictures here:

For the glam, she kept it subtle with a dewy base and glowy makeup. Kajal opted for a pink lip tint, eyebrows on fleek, bronzed cheeks, eyeliner, and highlighter. She looks ravishing.

What is the price of Kajal Aggarwal’s sequin co-ord?

Kajal’s sequin box top and slit skirt are from the label Nikita Mhaisalkar. The gorgeous set is available online for buying on the official website of the brand. The print sequin box top is worth Rs 22,500, whereas the print slit skirt is worth Rs 24,500. The whole outfit is for Rs 47,000.

Have a look:

On the work front, Kajal is currently busy with her heist thriller Mosagallu which is slated for March 19 release in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi, and English.

What are your thoughts on Kajal Aggarwal’s sequin set? Yay or Nay?