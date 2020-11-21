Kajal Aggarwal is currently in the Maldives and is enjoying her honeymoon which seems to be full of romance and happiness. The diva doesn’t miss a single chance to tease her fans with her sizzling pictures. Her honeymoon wardrobe seems to be full of playful and flirty outfits. Kajal Aggarwal’s wedding with best friend Gautam Kitchlu was a fairytale one and she made headlines owing to her designer wedding attires. Now, the B-town diva is turning heads with her hot and sexy honeymoon pictures. Also Read - Kajal Aggarwal, in Black Monokini, Explores Sea Life With Gautam Kitchlu as The Honeymoon Continues

Kajal Aggarwal recently took to her Instagram account to share a series of pictures in a stunning red maxi dress that left everyone mesmerised. The actor was wearing a floral-printed floor-kissed maxi dress. Her perfect tropical vacation look was styled by Aastha Sharma. She was donning a Rat and Boa dress that featured a plunging back. She enhanced her sensuous strappy number look with a boater hat, a pair of statement earrings, and sunglasses.

Kajal Aggarwal’s perfect beach outfit is a thigh-high slit and features a semi-sheer silhouette. It also has a front ruffle. We just love her contemporary boho-chic look. Her beautiful strappy number costs Rs 13,771. Here is the proof.

Kajal Aggarwal and her husband Gautam Kitchlu seem to be having a great time together in the Maldives. Their eye-grabbing pictures doing snorkeling, scuba diving, and even chilling are making netizens jealous. If you happen to follow Kajal on Instagram, you must have seen her profile flooded with mushy pictures from her honeymoon.