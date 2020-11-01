Actor Kajal Aggarwal and entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu are finally married. The couple got married in presence of their close friends and family at the Taj Hotel in Mumbai. Due to the pandemic, the couple decided to marry in a close-knit affair. The pictures of the couple from their wedding ceremony are circulating all over the internet. Actor Kajal Agarwal wore a gorgeous red and pink lehenga by renowned designer Anamika Khanna, while the groom decked up in a subtle Anita Dongre sherwani. Also Read - Kajal Aggarwal-Gautam Kitchlu First Official Wedding Pictures Out: Couple Looks Resplendent as They Take Their Vows

Kajal combined her bridal look with heavy bridal jewellery. She opted to wear customized Kaliras by Mrinalini Chandra who has designed Kaliras for actors Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sonam Kapoor among others in the past. For her D-day, Kajal wore Sunita Shekhawat’s beautifully handcrafted jewellery that featured embellished emerald green stones with intricate detailing and polkis. Kajal’s matha-Patti was the show-stealer. She looked breathtaking for her big day. Check out Kajal’s pictures from her wedding: Also Read - Kajal Aggarwal-Gautam Kitchlu New Wedding Pictures Out: Bride And Groom Perform Rituals in Mandap

Kajal’s intricate lehenga was customised by Anamika who has earlier designed some stunning bridal pieces for Mira Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and Miheeka Bajaj among others. Meanwhile, Gautam’s sherwani with a Mandarin collar, concealed placket and a single chest pocket cost Rs 1,15,000. It is available online on Dongre’s website for buying.

While it looked al dreamy and fabulous, the couple had paid attention to the tiny elements of their wedding to make it stand out entirely. As mentioned in her Instagram post, Kajal decided to honour the South Indian wedding traditions in her Punjabi-meets-Kashmiri wedding by performing a beautiful ritual called Jeelakarra Bellam in which the bride and groom put a betel leaf containing jaggery and cumin on each other’s head while the priest chants holy mantras. This Telugu wedding ritual is considered the most auspicious and signifies that the couple is going to stay with each other no matter how bitter or sweet the times are.

What are your thoughts on Kajal and Gautam’s wedding look?