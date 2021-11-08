Actor Kajol decided to up the style quotient in a monochrome gown. The actor who was in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to attend an award show a few days back, opted for a scintillating black-and-white buttoned dress. The gown featured a thigh-high slit, one sleeve, dramatic and structured white collar. Kajol’s stunning gown is from the shelves of Jean-Louis Sabaji.Also Read - Priyanka Chopra is a Retro Queen in a Velvet Sabyasachi Suit, Nick Jonas is in Love With Her Glam Look

Styled by style curator Aastha Sharma, Kajol decided to woo the fashion police by channelling Disney villain Cruella for her appearance at the Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night in Dubai. Along with her picture, she wrote on Instagram, “Happy Halloween witches #prehalloween #cruella #filmfareme #funnish #wesocool” Also Read - Sooryavanshi Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar And Katrina Kaif’s Diwali Release Rakes in Rs 26 Crore

Check out her pictures here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

Also Read - Sooryavanshi Movie Review: Akshay Kumar Brings Simply a Paisa Vasool Entertainer

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aastha Sharma (@aasthasharma)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aastha Sharma (@aasthasharma)



The body hugging black-and-white gown accentuates her hourglass figure even more. She decided to amp her look by opting for a Giuseppe Zanotti’s ankle-strap heels. Priced at Rs 2,17, 255, this monochrome gown is perfect for a party. The actor opted minimal accessories which included embellished earrings and black clutch.

For the glam, the Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham actor opted for glitter-high makeup. Silver eyeshadow, pink lipstick, highlighter and mascara rounded off her look. She tied her hair in a bun.

On the work front, she was last seen in Netflix series Tribhanga along with Mithila Palkar and Tanvi Azmi. The actress will next be seen in Revathy’s directorial film, The Last Hurrah.

What are your thoughts on this look? Yay or Nay?