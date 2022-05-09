Mumbai: Actor Kangana Ranaut often flaunts her versatile sartorial picks. From nailing a saree look to rocking a high-end western attire, the Dhaakad actor never fails to impress the fashion police. The actor often brings her personal touch to whatever she dons, and she pulls it off with ease. For Lock Upp, in which she played host on the reality TV show, Kangana was seen sporting bold attire, which is a clear deviation from her subtle and easy-breezy dressing sartorial choices.Also Read - TejRan Secrets Revealed: Karan Calls Tejasswi Good Kisser, Says 'She Likes to be on Top!'

Recently, the actor took to Instagram to post her look for the Lock Upp success bash. She looked absolutely gorgeous in a 3D Corsetry shimmery off-shoulder gown which featured a thigh-high slit. Her gown is from the shelves of designer label Alpana Neeraj. Keeping it minimal, she accessorised it with just a pair of gold studs and rings. The actor styled her hair in voluminous curls and paired the dress with high heels. She was styled by Tanya Ghavri and Nidhi Jeswani. Also Read - Lock Upp Grand Finale Updates: Munawar Faruqui Declared Winner, Calls Kangana Ranaut 'Most Professional'

The actor captioned the post, “Success bash 🍾🍾🥂 Heart felt gratitude for massive success of lockupp ..@ektarkapoor thank you for this grand launch as a host 🥂” (sic) Also Read - Lock Upp Grand Finale Updates: Munawar-Anjali Dance on 'Break-Up' Song; Payal Rohtagi Performs on 'Desi Girl' - Watch

Check out Kangana’s pictures here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Dhaakad (@kanganaranaut)



For the glam, the actor opted for golden eye shadow, a hint of blush and nude lips.

Prior to this, the actor for the Lock Upp finale opted for a white off-shoulder shimmery sequin gown by designer Yousef Al Jasmi. The gown features a high-slit, plunging neckline, and long puffy sleeves. Keeping it minimal, she accessorized it with a silver diamond necklace, studs along with diamond rings. She amplified the glam quotient with her smokey eye makeup look, light bronzer, and neutral lip shade. To complete her look, the actor went for a sleek roll bun that gave her a heavenly vibe.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Dhaakad (@kanganaranaut)

What are your thoughts on her bold avatar? Yay or Nay?