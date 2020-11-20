Known to be controversy’s favourite child, actor Kangana Ranaut is yet again in the middle of one. This time, the queen actor got trolled for flaunting her Christian Dior bag. If you have been following Kangana Ranaut for a while, you will know that she has been a flagbearer for the Vocal For Local initiative and has time and again urged people to use products by local Indian brands. In her latest post, Kangana can be seen wearing a long white trench coat and posing with a fancy Christian Dior bag. While we love the picture and how aesthetically it is shot, her fancy Dior Book Tote grabbed all the limelight. Netizens slammed her for not standing to what she promoted earlier. Also Read - Saand Ki Aankh Producer Nidhi Parmar Donates 42 Litres of Breast Milk During COVID-19 Lockdown To Help Newborns

“It’s never easy to say bye but time to say bye to my mountains, leaving for last schedule of Thalaivi to Hyderabad, post that cos of back to back filming commitments might not be back in Manali anytime soon but thank you Himalayas for giving me shelter in testing times ❤️,” Kangana wrote alongside her picture. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Slams IPS Officer Roopa Moudgil For Her Statement, Says 'Living Off on Tax Money'

It’s never easy to say bye but time to say bye to my mountains, leaving for last schedule of Thalaivi to Hyderabad, post that cos of back to back filming commitments might not be back in Manali anytime soon but thank you Himalayas for giving me shelter in testing times ❤️ pic.twitter.com/KNGKh8QmWB Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Shakib Al Hasan's Apology For Visiting Kali Puja, Questions Religious Faith — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 19, 2020

Well, Kangana’s Christian Dior’s Dior Book Tote is worth Us Dollar 2,900 which is approximately Rs 2,14,884. The actor has been trolled by the internet for not sticking to her words. Many users on Twitter even called her a hypocrite and another user wrote, “This is wrong. Christian Dior should be Ricebag Dior.”

Inki hypocrisy ki seema dekhye Paris ka “Christian Dior” Bag ka promotion alag se. Swadeshi apnao ka kya hua. pic.twitter.com/DAunRnoQnJ — sabindia (@_sabindia) November 19, 2020

This is wrong. Christian Dior should be Ricebag Dior https://t.co/t3DWN8jb7f — Agrima Khan 🇮🇳 (@Agrimonious) November 19, 2020

Aunty was promoting local arts,crafts and artists at her bro’s marriage with Gujarati lehenga and pahari music. Today she is showing off a Dior bag. Kisi stance pe toh teek jao? — alisteria (@alisteria) November 19, 2020

Yeh kya hai Christian Dior ka bag. It gets assembled in China. What about your Make in India endorsement. — Khushboo Mattoo (@MattLaemon) November 19, 2020

Kangana has been endorsing local Indian brands and in fact asked her followers to ban Chinese products. On National Handloom day, Manikarnika actor Kangana Ranaut’s team took to their Instagram handle and posted several pictures of the actor donning Indian handloom fabrics, including Kanjeevaram sarees alongside sister Rangoli Chandel.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut)



Kangana’s team captioned the post, “Today is #NationalHandloomDay. Let’s promote handloom, handmade, artisanal, and everything our nation should be proud of. When you choose handloom you choose weavers who are struggling for their survival, you choose to be #vocalforlocal, you choose mother earth, and love for every single being on this planet. #vocalforhandloom.”

What is your take on Kangana’s Dior Bag?