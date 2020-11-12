Actor Kangana Ranaut has stunned everyone with her beauty yet again. Kangana has been attending back to back lockdown weddings. This time, for her brother Aksht’s wedding ceremony, Kangana wore a regal lehenga by designer Anuradha Vakil and wore Sabyasachi jewellery to team up the look and she took the look a notch higher by adding red roses. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Calls Joe Biden 'Gajni', Says 'He Won't Last More Than 1 Year', Praises Kamala Harris

Kangana looked ethereal in a royal blue lehenga, purple blouse, and a gorgeous mesh dupatta that featured intricate embroidery. She wore a statement choker by Sabyasachi which was made with uncut diamonds and teamed it up with heavy earrings and maang tikka. She went for a nude makeup look. She made our jaws drop! Also Read - Tanushree Dutta Says She's Proud of Kangana Ranaut For 'Fighting The Good Fight'

Kangana’s lehenga is a perfect pick for the upcoming wedding season. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut: Can Only Imagine Who All Are Involved in Sushant Singh Rajput's Murder

The actor had also tweeted about her brother’s wedding in Udaipur, she wrote, “This is such a lovely time for my family and me, I am hosting my brother’s destination wedding in Udaipur where Ranauts originally hail from, leaving for my parents’ house now, because of corona it’s a small intimate gathering now but excitement is the same.”

In another tweet, she asked her fans and followers to bless the married couple. “Dear friends, bless my brother Aksht and his new bride Ritu, hope they find great companionship in this new phase of their lives.”

Bhai ki shaadi 🌹 pic.twitter.com/SJGf3mKQWf — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 12, 2020

Kangana gave us back to back stunning looks. For a ceremony, Kangana looked ravishing in a golden and beige coloured lehenga by designer Namrata Rathi. The blouse featured plunging neckline and a deep back, Kangana opted for a muted makeup look.

The actor will be next seen in the biopic of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, the late J Jayalalithaa titled Thalaivi. She will also be seen as a fighter pilot in the war drama, Tejas.

What are your thoughts on Kangana’s regal lehenga? Yay Or Nay?